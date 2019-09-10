DeSantis: Floridians sent more than $11 million in hurricane relief to Bahamas

Relief effort underway in ravaged Bahamas Relief in the form of hundreds of water bottles, boxes of cereal, and 10,000 hot and cold meals arrived on tugboats to the Freeport Harbor on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Relief in the form of hundreds of water bottles, boxes of cereal, and 10,000 hot and cold meals arrived on tugboats to the Freeport Harbor on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019.

After Hurricane Dorian ravaged the Bahamas last week, displacing more than 4,800 people and killing at least 50 in the hard-hit islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that Floridians have donated more than $11 million to relief efforts.

At a press conference after a visit to a Florida Power & Light facility in West Palm Beach on Tuesday, the governor thanked those who pitched in to send aid to the islands. One day prior, DeSantis told reporters that it was not the state’s responsibility to assist in hurricane recovery.

“Just over a week ago, Hurricane Dorian barreled towards our coast and the state of Florida prepared for the worst,” he said. “Although Florida was lucky, we know that our neighbors in the Bahamas bore the brunt of this storm.”

Additionally, the state and FPL are teaming up to send 19 truckloads of bottled water to the hurricane-ravaged islands, DeSantis announced.

Jared Moskowitz, director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, said it is the largest charitable donation his agency has ever contributed to.

At the end of the press conference, DeSantis listed some of the major corporate donors, including Publix, Verizon and Sprint, Delta Airlines and Tampa Electric Company.

He also noted donations from Tallahassee, including $100,000 from the Republican House Caucus political committee, 20,000 cans of water from Senate President Bill Galvano and Anheuser-Busch and 100,000 pounds of supplies from Rep. Randy Fine’s office in Melbourne.