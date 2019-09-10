Police captain arrested on charges of prostitution, perjury and official misconduct

For allegedly going after a happy ending during an investigation, Fort Myers police captain Jay Rodriguez might have a sad ending to his police career.

Rodriguez was arrested Tuesday after a Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation into what he did with a female massage therapist during a March 2013 undercover massage parlor operation, FDLE announced. Rodriguez faces charges of third degree felony official misconduct, third degree felony perjury and first degree misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution.

The prostitution charge: FDLE said Rodriguez, “solicited and engaged in prostitution with a female massage therapist while on duty and acting in an undercover capacity during a massage parlor operation.”

The perjury charge: FDLE said he “authored a falsified account of his actions during the operation, which was relied upon by the arresting officer” to arrest two women at the massage parlor. Also, FDLE accused Rodriguez of lying during a Fort Myers Police Department internal affairs investigation by “stating that he had never engaged in sex while on duty.”

Via a Tuesday afternoon Facebook post, Fort Myers Chief of Police Derrick Diggs said he requested the FDLE investigation that began in February.

“Although the incident occurred three years prior to my arrival, I take any allegations of misconduct by our officers seriously,” Diggs wrote. “His actions should in no way reflect on the character and integrity of this organization or the men and women who tirelessly work every day to protect the good people of Ft Myers.”