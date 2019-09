BRADENTON BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

A construction worker died Tuesday in Clearwater after being struck by a backhoe at the site of a new housing development, according to the Clearwater Police.

Police are on the scene of the accident in the 800 block of Virginia Avenue at the site of the new townhome development, according to a tweet posted by Clearwater Police.

We’re on scene of a fatal construction accident in the 1800 block of Virginia Avenue. A worker died after being struck by a backhoe. It’s at the site of a new town home development. pic.twitter.com/eupgdis5tG — Clearwater Police Department (@myclearwaterPD) September 10, 2019

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW