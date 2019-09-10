Florida teen used her parents’ own money to try to hire someone to kill them, cops say

Lake County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Alyssa Hatcher, 17, with two counts of criminal solicitation for murder after she stole her parents’ debit card to hire someone to murder her parents, according to an arrest affidavit. Lake County Sheriff's Office

A Florida teen who tried to hire someone to kill her parents was arrested Monday in Lake County, authorities say.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office charged Alyssa Hatcher, 17, with two counts of criminal solicitation for murder after she stole her parents’ debit card and gave two people money for her parents’ murder, according to the arrest affidavit.

The affidavit says a witness contacted detectives to report Hatcher had given a mutual friend “a lot of money” to find someone to kill her mother and father. The Umatilla Police Department had previously arrested her on charges of stealing her parents’ debit card, and now a brief investigation into the stolen debit card’s records found two large, suspicious transactions: one for $503 and another for $926.

Investigators found Hatcher at home, where she admitted to making the two purchases. The first transaction, according to the affidavit, was split into two parts: $100 was for cocaine while the remaining $400 was given to a friend to find someone willing to kill her parents. Hatcher then said she paid “a black male” $900 for the murder because the first “act was never carried out.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Hatcher was taken into custody and later turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice. Her parents intend to press charges, the affidavit says.