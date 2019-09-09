What is the happiest state in America? It definitely isn’t Florida, survey says

The sun rises over Vero Beach, Florida on Sunday, September 1, 2019 as Hurricane Dorian continues to pose a potential threat to the coastal town. mocner@miamiherald.com

Feeling sad, stressed, out of sorts?

It could be a geographical issue.

For all its sunshine and warm weather, one report says Florida isn’t such a, well, hot place to live.

Personal finance site Wallet Hub released its annual survey of happiest states in America on Monday, and Florida didn’t even crack the top 20.

For its report, “2019’s Happiest States in America,” analysts looked at 31 key metrics including an individual’s number of work hours, job security, sports participation, and, yes, even the weather.

Money wasn’t a big factor in the survey, which said happiness only increases with wealth up to an annual income of $75,000 to $95,000.

So, which state came out on top for the second year in a row?

Not a huge shocker: Beautiful Hawaii, which ranked high thanks to residents’ “emotional and physical well-being,” high income growth and low divorce rate. Hawaii also has the lowest share of adult depression.

As for Florida, we slid in right around the middle, at No. 28. Meh.

At least we’re doing better than last year, when we came in at No. 29.

What are the things interfering with our ability to be content? We’re among the states with highest long term unemployment rate, along with Maryland, Illinois, New Jersey and New Mexico.

The Sunshine State also has one of the highest divorce rates in the nation, and hardly any of us volunteer, which Wallet Hub analysts say has the ability to spark joy. We could learn a thing or two from Utah, boasting the most volunteers in the country.

Florida also was seen as one of the least safe states, along with Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi (which came in dead last).

The most miserable state in the union? West Virginia, before you think of relocating.