Florida
Residents evacuated after crane collapses onto apartment complex in North Miami Beach
A crane on a barge in a canal has collapsed onto an apartment complex in North Miami Beach.
The crane slipped off the barge — which began sinking — and struck the building on 3725 Northeast 169 St. late Sunday night, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.
The crane is still in the water, as of Monday morning, and appears to have damaged a section of the building’s roof.
The building remains partially evacuated, according to NBC6.
There were no reported injuries.
