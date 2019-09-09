Residents evacuated after crane collapses onto apartment complex in North Miami Beach

A 26-year-old Bradenton woman was killed over the weekend while driving in Hendry County. Miami Herald File

A crane on a barge in a canal has collapsed onto an apartment complex in North Miami Beach.

The crane slipped off the barge — which began sinking — and struck the building on 3725 Northeast 169 St. late Sunday night, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

The crane is still in the water, as of Monday morning, and appears to have damaged a section of the building’s roof.

The building remains partially evacuated, according to NBC6.

There were no reported injuries.

#CRANECOLLAPSE in ⁦@NorthMiamiBeach⁩. Building partially evacuated but no injuries. The crane slipped off a barge it was on and is now in the water. The crane still looks dangerously close to this building. Watch ⁦@nbc6⁩ at 6AM. pic.twitter.com/juG3bxmSyl — Arlene (@ArleneNBC6) September 9, 2019

