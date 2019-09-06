Three puppies were thrown in a bag and tossed in a trash can. Two died before cops came.

New Smyrna Beach police found three puppies wrapped in a plastic bag and in a trash can outside of a CVS store, but two of them had died before they saw the bag. Miami Herald File

When New Smyrna Beach police found three puppies thrown in a trash can, two of the puppies were already dead.

During the late morning to early afternoon hours of Aug. 30, three puppies — about 6 to 8 weeks old — were found inside a plastic bag in a trash can at a CVS.

Police have not yet found the person responsible and are asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information call Animal Control officer Wilk at 386-410-2873 or email mwilk@cityofnsb.com, reference case P#192481171. If you wish to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers tip line at (888) 277-8477.

Tipsters may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to an indictment, if applicable.