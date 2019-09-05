Mom threatened to ‘blow up’ Fort Lauderdale private school, cops say. She’s been arrested.

Nancy Kramer Broward Sheriff's Office

Nancy Kramer called St. Thomas Aquinas High School two times in one day yelling at staff and threatening to “blow up the school,” police said.

But what Kramer didn’t do was hide her identity, making it easier for school staff to identify her for police, according to an arrest report.

The 51-year-old woman, who has a daughter in the school, allegedly made the calls Aug. 28 from her unblocked cellphone.

School staff said they identified Kramer by the caller ID and that she gave her full name and her daughter’s name in the call, police said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“These alarming and very disturbing threats were promptly reported to [the] Fort Lauderdale Police Department,” an officer wrote in the report.

On Aug. 30, Kramer called again and an officer confronted her on the phone, police said. Kramer identified herself in this call as well. Police said she became “very upset and irate,” during the call.

Police do not say in the report what caused Kramer to allegedly make the threats.

She was arrested Wednesday and charged with making a threat to throw a destructive device. She was being held Thursday on a $50,000 bond, jail records show.