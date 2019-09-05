Defense contractor caught shorting workers, pays $327,000 in back pay and damages

Overtime – When do I owe overtime compensation, and how do I pay it correctly? Learn when overtime is required, and how to calculate the extra pay most employees are due when they work more than 40 hours in a workweek. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Learn when overtime is required, and how to calculate the extra pay most employees are due when they work more than 40 hours in a workweek.

Lockheed Martin, a Department of Defense contractor for long enough to be name-checked in World War II-era Bugs Bunny cartoons, ponied up $327,271 in back pay and damages after being caught violating federal pay and contractor laws.

This was out of Lockheed’s Crestview facility, according to the Department of Labor. The money went to 20 wronged workers, an average of $16,363.55 per worker. Data USA says the median yearly income in Crestview is $52,778.

Lockheed has been in business since 1926 — it merged with Martin Marietta in 1995 —yet it somehow still made some fundamental errors when in labor classification, Wage and Hour Division investigators found.

“WHD investigators determined the company erroneously classified some employees as exempt from (Fair Labor Standards Act) overtime requirements, and paid them flat weekly salaries without regard to the number of hours they actually worked,” Labor said.

This led to overtime pay violations when those employees exceeded a 40-hour work week. Also, Lockheed didn’t keep accurate records of the time worked by some workers, another basic failing, although one that’s often a companion to overtime pay violations.

Wage and Hour investigators also found Lockheed violated laws for federal contractors “when the amounts paid to those salaried workers fell below the hourly rates and fringe benefits required by law for workers on the employer’s contract with the U.S. Department of Defense.”