Couple, teen son dead after plunging into Florida pond

Authorities say a married couple and their teenage son are dead after plunging into a retention pond near a Florida interchange.

The Sun Sentinel reports the crash happened Tuesday evening near a ramp connecting the Sawgrass Expressway to Florida Turnpike in Deerfield Beach.

Florida Highway Patrol says 47-year-old Boby Mathew lost control on the ramp and plunged into the pond. He was later pulled the submerged vehicle, along with his wife, 41-year-old Dolly Mathew, and their son, 16-year-old Steve Manoj.

Officials say all three were taken to a nearby hospital, where two were pronounced dead on arrival, and the third died later.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The crash remains under investigation.