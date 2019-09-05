Florida
Couple, teen son dead after plunging into Florida pond
Authorities say a married couple and their teenage son are dead after plunging into a retention pond near a Florida interchange.
The Sun Sentinel reports the crash happened Tuesday evening near a ramp connecting the Sawgrass Expressway to Florida Turnpike in Deerfield Beach.
Florida Highway Patrol says 47-year-old Boby Mathew lost control on the ramp and plunged into the pond. He was later pulled the submerged vehicle, along with his wife, 41-year-old Dolly Mathew, and their son, 16-year-old Steve Manoj.
Officials say all three were taken to a nearby hospital, where two were pronounced dead on arrival, and the third died later.
The crash remains under investigation.
