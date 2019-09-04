He rented a place he didn’t own to three different people, say cops looking for him

The three shots Hollywood police released of the suspected rental fraudster. Hollywood Police Department

A man who Hollywood police say rented people living space he didn’t own — three times — has had his picture circulated by cops searching for him.

The suspect has gone by the name “James Williams,” cops say, to victims who answered his Craigslist advertisement about an apartment at 1919 Mayo St. in Hollywood. Whether “James Williams” is his real name or as false as the pose that he owned the multi-unit building at 1919-1921 Mayo St., police aren’t sure.

What they say they know: He received money from three people who thought they were renting 1919 Mayo St.

Hollywood police are asking anyone who knows this suspect or thinks they’ve been conned by him to contact Hollywood cops at 954-764-4357 (HELP) or 954-967-4411. You can also email hollywoodpdtips@hollywoodfl.org or contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS) or www.browardcrimestoppers.org.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW