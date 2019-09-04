Cocaine bricks wash ashore on Florida beaches during Hurricane Dorian

Florida coast already feeling Hurricane Dorian’s strength Hurricane Dorian's outer bands are reaching Florida's coast causing beaches to have crashing waves and choppy water. Towns and cities are seeing strong winds and rain. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Dorian's outer bands are reaching Florida's coast causing beaches to have crashing waves and choppy water. Towns and cities are seeing strong winds and rain.

Hurricane Dorian brought winds, rain and bricks of cocaine to Florida’s shore.

A kilo worth of illegal drugs was found wrapped like a package on Paradise Beach Park Tuesday morning, according to the Melbourne Police Department.

The package has “DIAMANT” typed on it. An officer’s hand covers the rest of the package so it’s unclear what the letters were spelling. Police didn’t say what the completed word is.

“It’s under investigation so we cannot release any further description of the package,” a spokeswoman said in an email.

The brick was tested and determined to be cocaine, which is reportedly worth $20,000 to $30,000 in the Orlando area, according to NBC.

The brick’s discovery comes a few days after a duffel bag stuffed with 15 kilos worth of cocaine washed ashore about 15 miles away in Cocoa Beach Friday. The bag came a few days before Hurricane Dorian neared Florida’s coast and is worth at least $300,000, according to Florida Today.

Police say more suspicious packages might come onshore following the bad weather and are asking beachgoers not to touch them to avoid overdose. If you find a suspicious package, call 911.