Florida
2 men hospitalized after garbage truck rolls into pond
Officials say a Florida man was driving a garbage truck when he lost control of the vehicle and rolled into a retention pond, injuring himself and a passenger.
The Bradenton Herald reports the 29-year-old driver and his 39-year-old passenger were hospitalized Tuesday.
Florida Highway Patrol says the truck was traveling down a Bradenton road when the driver overcorrected, lost control of the truck, spun into a grassy shoulder and rolled into the pond.
The driver was in serious condition and the passenger was in critical condition as of Tuesday morning.
