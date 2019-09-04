2 men hospitalized after garbage truck rolls into pond

Officials say a Florida man was driving a garbage truck when he lost control of the vehicle and rolled into a retention pond, injuring himself and a passenger.

The Bradenton Herald reports the 29-year-old driver and his 39-year-old passenger were hospitalized Tuesday.

Florida Highway Patrol says the truck was traveling down a Bradenton road when the driver overcorrected, lost control of the truck, spun into a grassy shoulder and rolled into the pond.

The driver was in serious condition and the passenger was in critical condition as of Tuesday morning.