HarperCollins announces deal to publish Jeffrey Epstein book by Miami Herald’s Julie Brown

HarperCollins announced Tuesday that it has acquired the world rights to Julie K. Brown’s upcoming book on the Jeffrey Epstein story.

A series of investigative stories by Brown, a member of the Miami Herald’s I-team, working with visual journalist Emily Michot, cast a spotlight on remarkable deal received by Epstein when he was accused 10 years ago of sexually abusing nearly three dozen underage girls at his waterfront Palm Beach estate.

The deal, which led to the shelving of a 53-page draft indictment, resulted in Epstein facing no federal charges and pleading guilty to minor charges in state court.

Brown’s reporting sparked new interest in the case and was a driving force behind the multimillionaire financier’s arrest this past July on sex trafficking charges. It also led to the resignation of Alexander Acosta, President Donald Trump’s labor secretary, who signed off on the secret deal when he was U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida.

Epstein, 66, was found dead by hanging in his Manhattan jail cell before he could be brought to trial.

“Brown’s reporting on Epstein — culminating in the award- winning Miami Herald series “Perversion of Justice,” is universally acknowledged as the determining factor in his 2019 arrest on sexual trafficking charges,” a release from HarperCollins stated.

“Based on Brown’s years-long investigation, the book will take readers even deeper into the Epstein story. The narrative will expose the inner workings of the sexual pyramid scheme Jeffrey Epstein forced the girls into, and will implicate powerful, wealthy and influential politicians, academics, businessmen and public figures,” HarperCollins said.

Added Liate Stehlik, senior vice president and publisher of William Morrow Group, a division of HarperCollins: “Julie K. Brown’s reporting on the Jeffrey Epstein story has, rightfully, mesmerized America and the world. With this book, readers will finally have access to the whole truth behind this tragic scandal. We are thrilled and proud to be working with Julie on what we think will be one of the major nonfiction books of our era.”