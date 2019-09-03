Florida
Humane Society animals ride out storm in foster homes
Operation Storm Trooper is a huge success at a Florida animal shelter.
The Jacksonville Humane Society said in a Facebook post that almost all of the animals at their shelter will ride out Hurricane Dorian in foster homes.
The agency put out all call for help and got an incredible response. They posted a photo on Monday of volunteers standing by doors of empty cages at the shelter.
The few animals remaining behind had special needs and will be attended to by staff.
