TV meteorologist says a scammer took on his identity to bilk Dorian contributors

A scammer posed as meteorologist Denis Phillips to solicit money for hurricane relief. Facebook

A TV meteorologist is the public’s best friend during hurricane season.

So when someone tries to pass himself off as a trustful weatherman to scam people, that’s a problem.

Denis Phillips, chief meteorologist for Tampa’s WFTS, took to Facebook Monday night to warn others that his identity was being used to prey on unsuspecting good Samaritans wanting to help survivors of Hurricane Dorian.

“Someone has created fake posts, looking like me, and is asking people for money for a fraudulent Bahamas Hurricane Relief Site,” Phillips wrote. “This is a SCAM. DO NOT SEND THEM ANY MONEY.”

Phillips expressed his discontent, calling the matter “disheartening,” before linking to trusted hurricane relief sites.

With over 30 years of experience, Phillips has been a constant on Tampa’s weather scene since 1994. The Tampa Bay Times reported that the forecaster is known for his hurricane rules, which he crafted in 2012 to help people deal with an incoming storm.

His most popular rule is Number 7: “Stop freaking out ... until I tell you to. We’re fine,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

Those looking to donate to hurricane relief can find out more here.