Florida teenager killed when minivan strikes his motorcycle

A Florida teenager is dead after a minivan struck the front of his motorcycle while changing lanes.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports 18-year-old Keysean Williams died at the scene Sunday morning after his motorcycle careened across State Road 54 in Wesley Chapel and came to rest on the opposite side of the roadway.

A trooper reported that 71-year-old John Ruper was leaving a local business when he tried changing from the outside to the inside lane of the roadway and struck the front of Williams' motorcycle.

Williams wasn't wearing a helmet. Investigators say alcohol wasn't a factor, but charges may be pending against Ruper.