Florida
Florida motorcyclist, 82, killed in accident on interstate
An 82-year-old Florida man is dead after being thrown from his motorcycle on an interstate highway.
The Florida Highway Patrol reports Bobby Burns Forest was riding on Interstate 295 in Jacksonville when his motorcycle left the highway early Saturday morning. Burns hit the grass alongside the interstate, fell from the motorcycle and hit the ground.
Investigators say Burns wasn't wearing a helmet. They are trying to determine if alcohol was a factor in the accident.
Comments