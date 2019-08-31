An autistic boy was drowning in the pond. A Jacksonville deputy had to act fast.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

When the call went out that a disabled person was drowning, a Jacksonville officer knew time was of the essence.

An officer with the last name of Reddish happened to be in the area on another call, when he heard what was happening, according to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. He was able to quickly get to the scene.

There was no time for Reddish to take off all his equipment, so he jumped in the water in full gear and swam to the center of the pond.

He brought out an autistic, non verbal, child, deputies said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

No one was injured and the child was reunited with his family.

When the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office posted about Reddish’s heroism, it took Facebook by storm. The department did not provide his first name.

With 11,000 reactions and more than 1,000 comments and shares, the post was filled with kind words and praise for the officer.

“Honestly?? I almost expect it from JSO.. Everyone of them I meet, they’re a truly awesome Police force! Nice job to that officer! What a good man!” said commenter John Carroll.

Another comment by Irmajean King read, “My heart is smiling, great job Officer Reddish, his clothes will dry, his equipment is replaceable, a child life is non replaceable.”