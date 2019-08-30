Florida officer faces federal a child porn charge, records show

Gabriel Albala Broward Sheriff's Office

A Boynton Beach police officer was arrested Thursday by the FBI on a federal charge of child pornography, records show.

Gabriel Albala, 45, was being held Friday with no bond in Broward’s Main Jail.

The FBI confirmed that the Margate man was in federal custody and facing federal charges but did not give details on the case.

“At this time there is no ongoing threat to public safety regarding this arrest,” the FBI said in a news release.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Boynton Beach Police Chief Michael Gregory said an officer was interviewed “in regard to an ongoing federal investigation.”

He said the officer had been relieved of duty.

“When the trust we have built with our community is threatened, it is paramount that we hold those responsible accountable, and provide the transparency our community deserves,” Gregory said in a statement. “Moving forward, the department will continue to cooperate and assist the FBI as needed.”

No other information was immediately available.