Rolling Stones move their Miami Gardens concert up to get ahead of Hurricane Dorian

File photo of Mick Jagger performing with the Rolling Stones on June 29, 2013, at the Glastonbury festival. The group’s Miami Gardens concert at Hard Rock Stadium was moved from Aug. 31 to Aug. 30, 2019, due to Hurricane Dorian.
File photo of Mick Jagger performing with the Rolling Stones on June 29, 2013, at the Glastonbury festival. The group’s Miami Gardens concert at Hard Rock Stadium was moved from Aug. 31 to Aug. 30, 2019, due to Hurricane Dorian. FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA EFE/File

The Rolling Stones’ team has decided to move its previously scheduled concert at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens up a day due to the threat of Hurricane Dorian.

The new day is Friday, Aug. 30.

The Stones’ reps released a statement Thursday afternoon: “Due to the weather forecast, the Rolling Stones show scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Hard Rock Stadium has been moved to tomorrow night, Friday, Aug. 30. All tickets will be honored for the new date.”

But along with the change in the date, there will also be no Juanes performance. There will be no opening act for the Friday concert — the final stop on the Stones’ No Filter Tour.

Stadium doors open at 6 p.m. Friday. The Stones will go on at 8:30 p.m.

If you can’t make the new Friday date you can get a tickets refund via Ticketmaster, a spokesperson for the Stones said.

