Florida

Need last-minute hurricane insurance? You still have an option before Dorian lands

What did we learn from hurricane Irma? Here are 7 things

Sherilyn Burris of Manatee County's Emergency Management Chief goes over some of the important things we learned from Hurricane Irma By
Up Next
Sherilyn Burris of Manatee County's Emergency Management Chief goes over some of the important things we learned from Hurricane Irma By

If you’re a wait-till-the-last-minute kind of South Floridian, there’s good news for you on the hurricane insurance front.

Citizens, Florida’s taxpayer-owned insurance group, is still offering wind coverage for state properties, the group said Thursday.

As Hurricane Dorian continues to churn toward Florida, that may come as a relief to many.

A Citizens spokesman said that until a tropical storm or hurricane warning is issued for a part of the state, coverage will still be made available.

Citizens is the state’s back-stop when the private market shuts down. And according to Luis Martínez-Moure, president at Moure Insurance, many private carriers have now stopped offering policies, a scenario that will remain in place until the storm passes.

More information can be found at citizensfla.com.

  Comments  