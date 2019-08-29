Guns, grenades found in car abandoned at vacant Florida home

Authorities say they've recovered rifles and grenades from an abandoned car in a Florida neighborhood.

The Northwest Florida Daily News reports that the vehicle was parked outside a vacant home Wednesday in Fort Walton Beach.

Police say a person living in the home had moved out and left the vehicle in the driveway. Someone called police after looking into the car and spotting two rifles and two grenades.

Police blocked off the area and called in explosives experts from nearby Eglin Air Force Base. They say one grenade was a luminary military grenade, while the other was a riot control-type grenade.

Police took the rifles.

No arrests were immediately reported.