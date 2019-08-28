Florida

The 9-year-old ran after he told her to get in his van, cops say. Can you identify him?

Miami-Dade police on Aug. 28, 2019, released a sketch of a man detectives say tried to abduct a 9-year-old as she walked home in Southwest Miami-Dade.
Miami-Dade police on Aug. 28, 2019, released a sketch of a man detectives say tried to abduct a 9-year-old as she walked home in Southwest Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade police

As a 9-year-old girl walked home in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, a man driving a white van approached her, police said.

“Get in the van. I’ll take you home,” the man said, according to police.

On Wednesday, police released a sketch of the man and a picture of a van similar to the one he was seen driving.

“The safety of the community — in particular the children — is paramount,” said Lee Cowart, a spokesman for Miami-Dade police. “So we are just trying to locate this individual to see what his intentions were.“

Police say the incident happened around 8 p.m Aug. 22 in the area of Southwest 10th Street and 129th Place.

After the man tried to lure her into the van, the girl ran away, police said.

As she did, police say he attempted to grab her arm.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

Profile Image of Carli Teproff
Carli Teproff
Carli Teproff grew up in Northeast Miami-Dade and graduated from Florida International University in 2003. She became a full-time reporter for the Miami Herald in 2005 and now covers breaking news.
  Comments  