He pulled down his pants. She cried. Man charged with raping 11-year-old, cops say

Magdiel Otano Rodriguez, 34, a West Palm Beach man, was charged with repeatedly sexually assaulting an 11-year-old from November 2018 to Sunday. West Palm Beach Police Department

A West Palm Beach man has been charged with molesting and raping an 11-year-old girl four times, police said.

On Tuesday, the 11-year-old recounted to a Child Protection Team the “extremely detailed and credible history of sexual abuse” by Magdiel Otano Rodriguez, 34, from November 2018 to Sunday, according to West Palm Beach police.

The first time it happened was at the end of 2018, the girl told authorities. The girl said Otano Rodriguez entered her bedroom and told her “let’s go to my bed.” He threatened to hit her if she didn’t do what she said and he then raped her, police said.

The second time was after an Easter party this year. Otano Rodriguez took her to his bedroom and raped her, police said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The third time happened on Aug. 7, when the girl returned from Cuba. Her mother was asleep when Otano Rodriguez went onto the girl’s room. He told her, “We’re going to do this” then raped her, again, police said.

On Sunday, while the girl was watching TV, Otano Rodriguez went into her room. When he pulled down his pants, she began to cry, police said. She told him that he said he wasn’t going to do it anymore. He replied, “Shut up, I can do whatever I want to you.”

He then raped her for a fourth time, police said.

During the interview with authorities, the girl told authorities it burned when he raped her. A medical report tested positive for sexual abuse, police said.

Otano Rodriguez denied the allegations against him, police said.

He was arrested and is facing 12 counts of sexual battery on a child younger than 12 and four counts of lewd or lascivious molestation on a child younger than 12.

He is being held without bond and a judge ordered him Tuesday to surrender all travel documents — he’s a Cuban citizen — and have no contact with anyone under age 18.