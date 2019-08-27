Alligators may be coming to a road near you. This one went knocking on a guard shack 

Another day, another alligator being somewhere it shouldn’t be. Guards working the midnight shift at one Palm City community in Martin County had an 8-foot gator become agitated when he couldn’t go inside the guard shack. Martin County Sheriff's Office

Alligators are as common to Florida as hot weather and rain. In the latest gator-related incident, an aggressive fellow found himself outside a guard post.

Guards working the midnight shift at one Palm City community in Martin County had an unexpected guest that refused to leave, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said. This 8-foot gator became agitated when he couldn’t go inside the guard shack.

The guards were alerted to the creeping gator when he hit the glass door. Deputies worked with professional gator trapper John Davidson to trap and remove the uncooperative reptile.

The sheriff’s office said to be extra careful with gators this time of year because, “experts note that as rain causes ponds and canals to rise, you are likely to see more gators and snakes in unusual areas. Keep your eyes open and remember to keep children and pets away from canals and lakes.”