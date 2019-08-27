Are you a teacher and looking to get away from your pesky students? SeaWorld has you covered

SeaWorld Orlando is offering unlimited free visits for year to Florida teachers. Teachers only need to provide their Department of Education number. Orlando Sentinel

Being a teacher is no easy job, but SeaWorld is making it just a little easier by offering a crazy deal.

Unlimited free visits to SeaWorld Orlando.

The offer is good for one year of visits for Florida certified K-12 classroom teachers. If you are a public school teacher, sign up on SeaWorld’s website to receive a Teacher Card, and make sure to have your Department of Education ID handy.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The deal isn’t only available for public school teachers. If you are a preschool, daycare, home-school teacher, or state-certified college professor, you’re eligible.

Private school teachers can also get in on the deal, but need to bring a letter from their principal on official letterhead stating that they are a teacher, along with a Florida Picture ID and most recent pay stub to the front gate.

The deal is valid until August 2020.

If teachers want to bring along a friend they can. Teacher Card holders can buy up to three tickets for $25.99 each for guests.

If you are not a teacher but still want to save, SeaWorld’s labor day sale offers buy one, get one half off admissions when you buy through Labor Day.