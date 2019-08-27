Will the Rolling Stones concert survive the threat of Tropical Storm Dorian?

Rolling Stones free 2016 concert in Cuba The Rolling Stones made history in March 2016 by becoming the first major international rock band to play in Cuba. Hundreds of thousands of people attended the free concert where rock music used to be banned. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Rolling Stones made history in March 2016 by becoming the first major international rock band to play in Cuba. Hundreds of thousands of people attended the free concert where rock music used to be banned.

The Rolling Stones already had to postpone their original South Florida concert date when Mick Jagger had heart problems.

Will the threat of Tropical Storm Dorian do the Stones in again?

Jagger, Keith Richards and the band are scheduled to play Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday night. But the forecast is uncertain how much the region will feel as Dorian makes its way across the Caribbean and toward Florida.

Band and stadium representatives are not saying a thing just yet. But postponing a concert is no easy task, so they likely can’t wait to make a decision until the last minute.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

If the Stones do play, rain won’t necessarily stop the show. In 1994, Pink Floyd opened a tour at the same venue and it poured.

The Rolling Stones were supposed to open the No Filter tour at Hard Rock in April with Juanes as the opener. Now they’re scheduled — depending on Dorian — to close the tour with this makeup date.

According to the Tuesday National Hurricane Center advisory, South Florida is in the forecast cone. On Tuesday, a hurricane warning was issued for Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic as Tropical Storm Dorian continues on a northern course with winds at 50 mph.

If Dorian survives its trek through the Caribbean, South Florida could see storm conditions this weekend.

Stones fans, of course, are worried and have already taken to social media to give blowback to Dorian. They’re tapping into the Stones’ vast catalog for just the appropriate song reference: “Gimme Shelter.” “Dancing With Mr. D.” “Get Off of My Cloud.” The line “I was born in a crossfire hurricane/And I howled at the morning driving rain” from “Jumpin’ Jack Flash.”

“Gimme Shelter ... Dorian, don’t you dare wipe out Saturday’s Rolling Stones show in Miami.”

Gimme Shelter, because we are Dancing with Mr. D. ... Tropical Storm Dorian, don’t you dare wipe out Saturday’s Rolling Stones show in Miami! https://t.co/aK6rLSQc19 — Sunshine HappyPants (@SunshineHappyP1) August 27, 2019

“”Even if Mick was born in a crossfire hurricane, Dorian may be a problem.”

The rescheduled Rolling Stones show is Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium. Even if Mick was born in a crossfire hurricane, Dorian may be a problem. https://t.co/5wPR4EWvJl — Curt Anderson (@Miamicurt) August 26, 2019

They just can’t get no satisfaction — sorry, that was too easy.

No Filter was supposed to be the tour opener on April 20 — outside of hurricane season. But earlier that month, Jagger announced he had to have heart valve replacement surgery in New York and that led to the tour’s postponement. Miami Gardens’ Aug. 31 date was thus tacked to the end of the itinerary.