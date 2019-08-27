Teens delivered a note to a teacher’s home. It showed a school shooting, cops say

Police arrested and charged an Auburndale High School student with firearm possession Monday. Police say he had a loaded Glock .40-caliber handgun in his backpack. Google Maps

Three Florida students are facing felony charges for delivering a note that referenced a school shooting to the home of a teacher, police say.

Police arrested and charged three Auburndale High School students with written threats to kill on Monday after authorities obtained a video of the 14-year-olds in the area where the note was found. Although the teacher worked at their school, a police statement says the note did not specify a location or time frame.

Police say one of the teens found the note on the floor of his classroom Friday. “School Shooting” was scrawled on one side of the note while a crude drawing of students, desks and exit signs was on the other. The student showed it to his friends who, while walking home, decided to dare one another to place the note in a “random mailbox.”

Each played a role in the crime — one friend opened the mailbox, another placed the note inside and the last closed it, police said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The teacher’s spouse found the note Friday and immediately turned it over to the school’s resource officer. School employees later reviewed the video and identified the students, none of whom admit to writing the note.

This arrest comes the same day as another Auburndale student was charged with firearm possession on a school campus after police found a loaded handgun and ammo in his backpack.

The two incidents are not linked, according to police.