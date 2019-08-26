Florida

Sometimes fast food isn’t fast enough. A Florida man thought a punch might help, cops say

An Orlando man was arrested last week on charges of burglary and battery after he punched a McDonald’s employee for slow service, an arrest affidavit said.

According to Leesburg police, Sherman Brown, 34, was riding shotgun in a silver Ford Focus that pulled up to a McDonald’s drive-thru on the morning of July 30. Brown, upset that the orders weren’t being processed expeditiously, began yelling at the customer ahead of him.

Once his vehicle approached the window, Brown’s attention turned to the employee. Brown called the employee a “cracker,” then told her to “hurry the f--- up.”

When the employee told Brown to leave the property, he got out of the car and punched the worker through the window, police said.

This wasn’t Brown’s first run-in with the law. The affidavit indicates Brown has three separate battery convictions: two domestic by strangulation and one felony.

Court records show Brown faces an additional battery charge for a separate incident in which he punched his girlfriend.

He has since posted his $29,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 16. If convicted, Brown could face at least five years behind bars.

