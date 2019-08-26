The toilet user didn’t flush. That’s when the machete came out, Florida cops say

A hostile confrontation went down at a Hudson, Florida, home on Saturday night.

The alleged issue: bathroom manners.

According to a police report from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responding to a disturbance call made contact with the victim who said he had just been threatened with a machete.

The individual told the deputy that the man who threatened him, later identified as Keith Mounts, said he would “chop” him because the man did not flush the toilet after using it.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A roommate in the home told the deputy that he witnessed Mounts carrying the machete into the yard, where the fight happened and where it was uncovered by law enforcement.

Mounts later admitted to threatening the victim with the weapon but did so because he was “defending himself,” the report said. The suspect could provide no reason as to why he was defending himself, however.

The 46-year-old also failed to mention having a problem with the man not flushing the toilet, but did say in a written statement, “S--t happened.”

The sheriff’s office did not disclose the suspect’s relationship with the victim.

“The defendant intentionally and unlawfully threatened by act to do violence to the victim,” concludes the arrest affidavit. “The defendant had the apparent ability to do so, and did point a machete in the victim’s face, which created a well founded fear that violence was imminent.”

Mounts was placed under arrest on an aggravated assault charge and transported to the county jail on $5,000 bond.