Florida
One dead in shooting at car rental parking lot near Orlando International Airport
A man has died a day after being shot at a rental car parking lot near Orlando International Airport.
Justin Harper, 26, was found shot Saturday night at a Enterprise Rent-A-Car parking lot about two miles from Orlando International Airport, according to Orlando police.
He was then taken to the hospital where he died Sunday morning from his injuries, said Cory Burkarth, the department’s public information officer.
The shooting did not affect passengers, flights or regular airport operations, according to Carolyn Fennell, spokeswoman for Orlando International Airport.
The parking lot is on airport property, she said, but is not accessible to passengers. The lot is part of a “functioning operational facility” where vehicles are stored and serviced before being taken to the terminal, she said.
It’s unclear if a suspect is in custody Monday morning.
“At this time, we aren’t releasing any investigative details as our investigation is in its early stages,” Burkarth said.
A lieutenant has confirmed that the shooting is being treated as a homicide investigation.
Enterprise Rent-A-Car did not immediately respond for comment.
