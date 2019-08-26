He hated a Florida hotel — so he made an active shooter threat on Trip Advisor, cops say

Joseph McKinney

A Texas man on vacation in Florida was unhappy with the treatment he received while staying at a Cocoa Beach hotel, and made his feelings known in a very public way.

That act landed him behind bars.

According to a police report from the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph Lee McKinney and his wife stayed at the Hilton Cocoa Beach Oceanfront Hotel Friday night and were not pleased with the property.

So the 40-year-old did what many disgruntled people do in the age of social media: He went on travelers forum Trip Advisor, and lodged a complaint.

“Some of us are heavily armed and mentally ill and on the verge of snapping,” read the review, which also made a reference to an “active shooter style” situation, according to the complaint.

After hotel staff read the post, they called the cops, who arrested McKinney the following morning on a cruise ship at Port Canaveral.

The suspect was charged with written threats to kill, do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting.

McKinney later told authorities that he confessed that he wrote the “dumb” review and was aware that it may have appeared like a “threat,” read the complaint.

McKinney explained that he was “angry at the way they treated his wife though he did not have any real intentions to commit a shooting.”

The man also said that the “anger possibly came from not taking his medications for his mental health conditions.”

He remained behind bars on $25,000 bail.

It is unclear what cruise ship McKinney was on as various cruise lines operate out of Port Canaveral.

Carnival’s Elation and Breeze were both in port on Saturday as were the Disney Fantasy and Royal Caribbean’s Grandeur of the Seas.