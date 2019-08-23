Florida
Worker cuts face and eye with a chainsaw, suffering gruesome wounds at Keys home
A man suffered serious wounds to his face, including to at least one eye, after cutting himself with a chainsaw Friday afternoon in the Florida Keys.
The 25-year-old man, who has not been identified, was doing some kind of work around 2:30 p.m. at a house on Harbor Drive in the Upper Keys community of Tavernier when the accident happened, Adam Linhardt, spokesman for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, said.
He was taken by helicopter air ambulance to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami.
