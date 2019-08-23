‘Very heavyset’ caregiver stands on disabled patient’s head, 3 others charged at group home

Three of the four Mount Dora caregivers from Attain, Inc. who were charged with aggravated assault of a disabled adult by Lake County Sherrif’s deputies for an Aug. 13, 2019, alleged incident. Pictured: Shekeka Hester, Carolyn Joe and Breneisha Blunt. Jaleyah Wiggins is not pictured. Lake County Jail

Four caregivers at a Central Florida group home were supposed to provide care for the elderly or disabled who live there.

Instead, Lake County sheriff’s deputies say they beat a disabled woman with fists, shoves and feet, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

One of the caregivers, Carolyn Emma Lee Joe, 25, described by a deputy as “very heavyset,” stood on the woman’s head “with all her weight,” deputy Angela Smith alleged after officers observed a surveillance video, according to the Sentinel.

Deputies say Sheneka Adel Hester, 42, Jaleyah Wiggins, 24, and Joe shoved the patient, who is described as having mental difficulties, according to Click Orlando.

A fourth caregiver, Breneisha Kantrel Blunt, 29, hit the patient with a closed fist more than once, according to officers.

The four caregivers were placed on administrative leave for the incident, which occurred Aug. 13, according to reports.

The victim’s face was bruised and cut and she had a skinned knee, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Blunt, Hester and Joe were arrested and booked into Lee County Jail on Wednesday and Thursday, according to court records. The three were released after posting $10,000 bails apiece. Their next court date is Sept. 16.

Wiggins was not yet processed as of Friday afternoon.

All face charges of aggravated abuse of a disabled adult.

According to WFTV ABC 9, two other women are believed to have witnessed the alleged abuse and did not try to stop it or aid the victim. It was not clear if they, too, were caregivers of if they will face charges.