Her dog was turned away at the shelter, so she did something ‘despicable,’ cops say

Sarah Ann Perry no longer wanted to keep her dog. So on Wednesday, the Cocoa, Florida, woman brought him to her local shelter.

Things went downhill from there.

According to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, after the folks at the facility said they were full, she asked to have the mixed breed pet named Neptune, euthanized. The shelter told her they did not euthanize animals and turned her away.

“She became extremely angry,” said Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey on the agency’s Facebook page.

Ivey then shows video, shot by a concerned citizen in the shelter’s parking lot, of what Perry did next: She jerks Neptune’s leash and shoves him into the trunk of her car.

Investigators soon tracked down Perry at her home, and took her into custody for the “despicable way she treated this poor helpless pet,” the sheriff said. The charge: animal cruelty, a felony.

As for Neptune, the dog was examined and found to be in very poor health and extremely malnourished.

According to a police report, his ribs, lumbar, vertebrae, pelvic bones and other bones were “visible from a distance.”

Neptune is being cared for at the Brevard County animal care center. Perry was released after posting $2,000 bond.