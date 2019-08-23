New disturbance near the upper Florida Keys could develop into Tropical Depression Dorian

The National Hurricane Center in Miami’s 8 a.m. report on Aug. 23, 2019, on systems in the Atlantic. One, near the upper Florida Keys, could develop into a tropical depression to be named Dorian. National Hurricane Center

Are you ready for Dorian?

That’s what this new area of low pressure just east of the upper Florida Keys and the southeastern Florida coast will be called if it develops into a named storm over the next few days.

The National Hurricane Center is giving this one some pretty good chances of doing just that: 40% by this weekend and 70% in the next five days. And whatever it does, be assured South Florida will get unpleasant gray, wet, stormy weather.

A weak area of low pressure is near the SE coast of the Florida peninsula. A tropical depression is likely to form this weekend or early next week while the low moves from the coast of east-central Florida to offshore of the SE US coast. For more: https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB #98L pic.twitter.com/qKOwTSfnJG — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 23, 2019

“A tropical depression is likely to form this weekend or early next week while the low moves from the coast of east-central Florida to offshore of the southeast U.S. coast,” the hurricane center said in its Friday morning tropical weather outlook.

Storms this weekend

“Regardless of development, locally heavy rains associated with the low are possible over the northwest Bahamas and southern and central Florida through the weekend.”

Aug 23: A tropical disturbance approaching South Florida will bring periods of showers and thunderstorms across the region today. Heavy rainfall with high rainfall rates may lead to some urban flooding across the region today. Turn Around Don't Drown #FLwx pic.twitter.com/zgdQlYp0Mh — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) August 23, 2019

South Florida and the Florida Keys were already dealing with periods of heavy downpours and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave that is now about 1,400 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands. That disturbance will continue to develop, slowly, as it moves in a westward direction at about 15 mph.

As for the likely Dorian, the National Weather Service in Miami said that global weather models “are all over the place” with this one and not yet in agreement on how this disturbance will behave, The Palm Beach Post reported.

But as it moves near or over Florida later Friday its development could slow.

Tropical Depression Chantal

As for Tropical Depression Chantal, the storm is about 765 miles west of the Azores, moving southeast with winds of 30 mph. Chantal is not a threat to the United States.

This report will be updated.