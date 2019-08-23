2 dogs die in Florida house fire despite rescue efforts

Officials say two dogs have died in a Florida house fire.

The Ocala Star-Banner reports Ocala Fire Rescue says the home was half-covered in flames when firefighters arrived at the scene Wednesday evening. The blaze was extinguished, and rescue workers began to search the home. They found the dogs but were unable to resuscitate the animals.

No injuries were reported to humans. Residents said a 6-month-old Labrador Retriever mix and a 2-year-old Corgi died in the blaze.

The cause of the fire wasn't immediately known.