Who left a 91-year-old critically injured on a Little Havana street? Cops need help

A 91-year-old man was left critically injured in a Little Havana Street and police need the community’s help.

“There isn’t a lot of information,” said Michael Vega, a spokesman for Miami police.

The man, Candido Pla, was found with “multiple injuries” Aug. 7, in the area of Northwest Flagler Street and 10th Avenue.

Police say his injuries may have been caused by an aggravated battery, but are not ruling out other possibilities.

Pla is still in the hospital in critical condition.

No other information was available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Police Department’s Assaults Unit at 305-603-6940 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).