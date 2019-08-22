‘I want to step on ... their bloodied corpses’: Florida teen threatens school shooting, cops say

A student at Nova High School in Davie was charged Thursday with making school shooting threats on a messaging app called Discord. He said, “I want people to suffer,” among other “graphic” things, Davie police said. Davie Police Department

A Davie Nova High School student has been charged with sending messages about shooting up a school, police said.

Late Wednesday night, Davie police detectives received information from the Broward School Board and Broward County Sheriff’s Office Threat Assessment Unit about a school shooting threat posted on a social media app, according to a Davie police report.

Information came from a tip on the Fortify Florida app, which said that a post on Discord, a messaging app, made a “graphic shooting threat,” police said. It read:

“I want to shoot up a school. This is a genuine feeling. I want people to suffer. I want to step on and or over their bloodied corpses and her [hear] the squelching of their wounds forcing out that last bit of blood. Then blow their heads off to make sure they’re dead. I wish to see those I haven’t shot shake in fear and scream and cry at such a heinous act. Then see the shock on their faces once I’ve shot them too.”

The tip also gave the name of the poster, a teen from Nova High School in Davie. Police did not release the boy’s name.

Davie detectives went to the teen’s home to question him, and his mother was present. When police asked if he had a Discord account, he said yes and then told them he knew why they were there — because of what he posted on the app.

When police asked to see the messages, he unlocked his phone and showed them.

Police arrested the teen. When they questioned him further, police said, the teen told them that he did not intend to follow through with what he wrote, but that he was expressing how he felt. He wanted people to feel the pain he felt.

His mother told police that there were no firearms in the home nor did he have access to any.

The teen was charged with making a false report concerning the use of firearms in a violent manner.