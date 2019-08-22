Florida
Florida sheriff hits, kills man crossing the highway in Hernando County, cops say
The Citrus County Sheriff hit and killed a man on the highway Wednesday night.
Shortly after 9 p.m., Sheriff Mike Prendergast, 62, was driving home on U.S. Highway 19 in Hernando County, Citrus County Sheriff’s Office said. He was coming from a board meeting with the Sheriff’s Ranches Enterprises, Inc.
A pedestrian tried to cross the road and went into the outside traffic lane where Prendergast was driving.
The pedestrian, 59-year-old Ronnie Anthony Heath of Citrus County, was killed in the ensuing crash, deputies said.
Florida Highway Patrol is conducting a crash investigation and Prendergast is cooperating fully, deputies said. The preliminary investigation found that alcohol was not a factor for the driver in the crash.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.
