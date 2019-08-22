Hialeah woman made bomb threats at DMV office to cover her tracks at work, police say

How to react when there is a bomb threat This video by the Department of Homeland Security shows you how to respond when there is a bomb threat. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This video by the Department of Homeland Security shows you how to respond when there is a bomb threat.

A Hialeah woman, who has done four stints in jail, told police the reason she called in back-to back bomb threats at Opa-locka Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles office was to cover her tracks at work, according to an arrest report.

The woman, Raiza Cueto-Alvarez, whose occupation is listed as “titling” said she told her client that she had made an appointment for inspection, but hadn’t, an officer wrote in the report. She didn’t want to lose her client, so she called the office at 12601 NW 42nd Ave. on Aug. 7 and said “a bomb was going to go off in five minutes,” police said.

The next day, she called again, this time saying “a bomb was going off right now!” police said.

Cueto-Alvarez was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of threatening to throw or place a bomb or destructive device.

According to police, a call came in just before 10:30 a.m. Aug. 7 forcing an evacuation of the building.

Miami-Dade police responded with K-9s and the building was given the all clear. Members of the Florida Highway Patrol’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations and Intelligence responded.

After the building was cleared, the person who took the call was interviewed and told investigators that the “caller sounded like the same person who had previously called in a bomb threat in May of 2019.”

“The call taker advised that the person making the bomb threat was a female caller with no accent who spoke perfect English,” the officer wrote.

The next day, Aug. 8, a bomb threat came in at about 9:40 a.m. Again, the building was evacuated and Miami-Dade police brought dogs trained in sniffing out bombs, according to the report. The building was again given the all clear.

The call taker told investigators that “she believed the caller to be a female caller who spoke English without an accent of any type,” police said.

Investigators were able to determine the phone number that the bomb threats came from. Both came from the same number, police said. The number was registered to Cueto-Alvarez, police said.

On Wednesday, police interviewed Cueto-Alvarez at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Headquarters in Miami.

She gave officers permission to search her phone, police said. Officers were able to verify there were two calls made to the office Aug. 7 and 8.

It was not clear if she had made a threat in May.

Records show Cueto-Alvarez has had several run-ins with the law over the years including charges of grand theft, false imprisonment and fraud in De Soto Charlotte and Palm Beach counties. She served about a year beginning in 2005, over two years beginning in 2007, over a year beginning in 2011 and almost a year beginning in 2013.