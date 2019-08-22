A Florida man was putting away a gun when it went off, cops say. A boy was shot

Titusville police have charged Bryan Gabriel Kelly with unintentionally shooting a 13-year-old boy when Kelly was trying to put away a gun. Titusville Police Department

A 13-year-old Titusville boy was shot in the hip while a man was trying to put away a gun, police said.

Just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Bryan Gabriel Kelly and the boy were in the master bedroom of a home, according to a Titusville police report. Kelly was putting firearms and ammunition into a safe.

Before putting one of the guns into the safe, Kelly tried to eject the magazine and clear the round in the chamber, police said. While doing this, Kelly pulled the trigger and fired a round.

It struck the mattress and then hit the boy in his left pinky finger and entered his left side near his hip. The bullet did not exit his body.

The boy was airlifted to a local hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The relationship between Kelly and the boy was not made clear by police.

Kelly is facing a charge of aggravated child neglect with great bodily harm. He remains in the Brevard County Jail Complex on a $2,000 bond.