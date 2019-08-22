Florida man threatened to shoot workers demolishing a historic school, cops say

Phillip Mayo has been arrested by Calhoun County deputies for threatening to shoot construction workers for tearing down a historic school that received extensive damage from Hurricane Michael. Calhoun County Sheriff's Office

In what seems to be a month filled with mass shooting threats across the state, yet another has landed a man in jail this week.

Phillip Mayo has been arrested by Calhoun County deputies and charged with threatening to shoot construction workers for tearing down a historic school that received extensive damage from Hurricane Michael.

On the evening of Aug. 20, Calhoun investigators received information about a “disturbing” Facebook post regarding a potential shooting at an Altha School, according to the sheriff’s office.

The comment was made under the Facebook profile of Mayo Phillip. The comment referenced shooting demolition workers with a sniper style with a rifle.

“I say...7mm bandit may pick a few off...thatd havem held up...nothin like a sniper to get ya point accross,” one comment said.

Another comment was, “And ya think the american revolution was “peaceful protesting.”

Mayo Phillip was questioned by another Facebook user who asked if he was shooting at the protesters. Mayo commented again and confirmed that he was referring to shooting the demolition workers, deputies said.

Deputies identified Mayo Phillip as Phillip Mayo. When they went to talk with Mayo, he came to the door with a semi-automatic handgun, they say. He was arrested.

When questioned by deputies and special agents of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, authorities said he admitted to making threatening comments on Facebook. Mayo also said he did have the type of firearm that was specifically mentioned in the Facebook post.

He was apologetic and told authorities he did not intend to carry out the threat; however he was upset about the demolition of the school.

He was charged with written threats to kill, do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism. He remains in a Calhoun County jail.