Maryland man dies diving in Florida Keys

A man from Potomac, Maryland, died while scuba diving in the Florida Keys on Tuesday afternoon.

Kamran Youssefieh, 50, was found floating face down in the water near Little Conch Reef, a popular shallow dive site about five miles offshore from Plantation Key in the Upper Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The crew of the Conch Republic Divers boat, which Youssefieh chartered, brought him on board and immediately began CPR, Adam Linhardt, sheriff’s office spokesman, said.

A Coast Guard crew arrived and took over CPR as the boat made its way to Tavernier Creek Marina. Once there, medics with Islamorada Fire Rescue tried unsuccessfully to revive him.

Youssefieh was pronounced dead at 3:55 p.m., Linhardt said.