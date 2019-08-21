Florida

An 11-year-old tourist was playing on Fort Lauderdale beach. Then the shark arrived


While vacationing from Canada, an 11-year-old boy was possibly bitten by a “very small shark” at Fort Lauderdale beach on Wednesday, said Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan.

Broward Health Medical Center says the boy is Christian Mariani and he is in good condition.

At about 9 a.m., Christian was playing on the beach in shallow water when he was bitten, Gollan said. An off-duty lifeguard rushed over after hearing screams.

The boy suffered minor bites and scrapes to his foot and he was taken to the hospital.

Christian and his family were staying at the Ritz-Carlton hotel just across the street from the beach.

During the weekend of Aug. 6, New Smyrna Beach saw three shark attacks, two separated only by 30 minutes.

