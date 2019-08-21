‘We just dodged death!’ Watch as Florida slingshot ride snaps seconds before takeoff

A video posted to Facebook shows two men about to be slingshoted into the air on the “Vertical Accelerator” at Panama City Beach’s Cobra Adventure Park on Saturday night, but one of the bungee cords snap. Screenshot from Krissy Hurst's Facebook

Getting on a slingshot ride that hurls tens of feet into the air takes a lot of courage. As you strap into the ride, all the things that could go wrong run through your head.

For two men , a nightmare scenario happened while they were seconds away from being rocketed into the air.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The men were about to ride the “Vertical Accelerator” at Panama City Beach’s Cobra Adventure Park on Saturday night. A video posted on Facebook by Krissy Hurst, which has been viewed more than 100,000 times, documents what happened.

As the riders were strapped in and ready to launch, one of the ride workers walked over to pull the lever that would send them flying. He put his hands on the lever, and then suddenly one of the bungee cords holding the ride snapped.

The ride worker ran for cover, as the carriage of the ride, still just a few feet off the ground, dropped to the soil.

Hurst’s “bestie,” Lissette Inalvys O’Brien, can be heard in the video saying, “Holy s---. Oh my God. We just dodged death.”

Hurst typed in the video caption that the men tried talking O’Brien into riding the slingshot, but she said, “’No’ and She isn’t Dying tonight... ‘She says’, ‘Y’all are gonna be Screaming like Babies.’”

WMBB, a television station in Panama City Beach, reached out to the Cobra Adventure Park officials who said the ride is still open and working, and they will have other inspectors coming out to check on the incident.