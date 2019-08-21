A Walmart shopper rode his courtesy scooter out the door. He kept going, cops say

John Davis

Most Walmart shoppers return their electric courtesy scooter provided by the store after they are done making their purchases.

Not Florida man John Davis, cops say.

According to a Pinellas County sheriff’s arrest report, at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, the 58 year old Palmetto resident rode his scooter out of a St. Petersburg-area Walmart and kept on going.

“The defendant deprived the store of the right of their property after he rode their electric cart off of property and continued riding it approximately one mile east,” says the affidavit.

Police caught up with the suspect, who was also reportedly intoxicated, at a nearby Wawa gas station, attempting to charge up the little motorized cart, whose battery was running low.

Davis was arrested and charged with grand theft. The scooter is valued at about $1,500.

Davis “did knowingly and unlawfully obtain to use or endeavor to obtain or to use, the property, to-wit: Walmart electric mobility car ... with the intent to deprive the other person of right to the property or benefit derived there from, or with intent to appropriate the property to his own or the use of any person not entitled thereto,” according to the complaint.

After he was read his rights, police say the man advised he knew the electric cart belonged to Walmart.

Davis’ mug shot shows the middle-aged man with a black eye and busted lip. The court filing does not say why or how he was in this condition.

Davis is behind bars at the Pinellas County Jail on $2,000 bond.