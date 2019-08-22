An owner of 5 Florida hotels paid $23,000 after he violated federal overtime pay rules

Overtime – When do I owe overtime compensation, and how do I pay it correctly? Learn when overtime is required, and how to calculate the extra pay most employees are due when they work more than 40 hours in a workweek. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Learn when overtime is required, and how to calculate the extra pay most employees are due when they work more than 40 hours in a workweek.

Thirty workers at five St. Petersburg hotels received $23,368 in back pay and damages after a Department of Labor investigation found federal overtime pay violations, the agency announced.

The payment worked out to $778.93 per employee.

The hotels — Hollander Hotel, Avalon Hotel, Bay Plaza Hotel, Mari Jean Hotel, Lenox Hotel — all are owned by Michael Andoniades, whose LinkedIn profile says he has a bachelor’s degree in hotel administration from Cornell.

According to Labor’s Wage and Hour Division investigators, when workers toiled at the Hollander and the Avalon during the same week, their time wasn’t combined. So, they didn’t get earned overtime pay when the combined time exceeded 40 hours. Also a maintenance employee paid a salary was considered — erroneously — exempt from overtime.

Employers who want to make sure they’re in compliance can visit Wage and Hour Division offices, call offices confidentially or check Fair Labor Standards Act compliance videos. To self-report violations without litigation, employers can go through the Payroll Audit Independent Determination (PAID) program.

