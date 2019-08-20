Fishermen find a body in the ocean near a favorite Florida pier

Commerical fishermen found a body in the ocean about a half mile off the Dania Beach pier, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Miami Herald File

Commercial fishermen found a body in the ocean about a half mile off the Dania Beach pier, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating.

The fishermen spotted the partial remains of a body just before 2 p.m. Monday. They brought the body aboard their vessel and then called the authorities.

The body was brought to the nearest Coast Guard station. BSO homicide detectives arrived at the station short time later.

Investigators are trying to identify the body and determine the cause of death.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.